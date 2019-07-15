Lea Michele to Star in ABC Holiday Movie Same Time, Next Christmas

RELATED STORIES ABC Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, DWTS, The Conners, Good Doctor, The Rookie, Million Little Things and More

Christmas may be five months away, but ABC is already in the holiday spirit. The network has ordered Same Time, Next Christmas, a movie starring Glee grad Lea Michele, TVLine has learned.

Michele will appear in the film as Olivia Henderson, a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas trip to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and time, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up — but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

Stephen Herek (MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0) will direct the movie, which is set to air on ABC this December, coinciding with the release of Michele’s first Christmas album.

“This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album,” Michele said in a statement. “I’m honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone.”

Michele previously appeared on the Alphabet Net in its one-and-done comedy The Mayor, where she played campaign manager Valentina Barella. Her small-screen credits also include Scream Queens and Sons of Anarchy.

