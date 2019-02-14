Psych: The Movie Sequel Officially Greenlit at USA Network — Shawn and Gus Are Headed Back to [Spoiler]!

Crack open the sparkling pineapple juice — the Psych sequel is officially a go! TVLine has learned exclusively that USA Network has formally greenlit a two-hour follow-up to 2017’s Psych: The Movie.

Production is set to get underway next month in Vancouver on the officially-titled Psych: The Movie 2 which finds Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) going back to where it all began: Santa Barbara. Read on for the official, mildly spoilery, Lassie-centric logline.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (Roday) and Gus (Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

In addition to Roday, Hill and Omundson, the returning cast includes Maggie Lawson (Juliet), Kirsten Nelson (Karen) and Corbin Bernsen (Henry).

As first reported by TVLine in July, plans to shoot Psych: The Movie 2 last summer were put on hold due to scheduling conflicts with stars Roday and Hill (the former was tied up with his rookie ABC drama A Million Little Things, while the latter was busy with USA’s Suits).

But Roday’s faith in the project never wavered. At the Television Critics Assoc. press tour in August, he assured reporters, “We’ll figure out a way to do it,” before adding, “All the pieces are still there, and everyone wants to do it. We’ve got to get Omundson back to his Psychos.” (Omundson was recovering from a stroke during production of the first movie, limiting his involvement to just a cameo.)

The following month, Roday —during an appearance on TVLine’s underground talk show Tube Talk (see below) — doubled down on the likelihood of a second installment happening. “Stories have been told, words have been written,” he said. “We’re just waiting for schedules to line up.”

Psych: The Movie 2, which will debut on USA Network later this year, was co-written by Roday, Andy Berman and series creator Steve Franks, with Franks once again handling directorial duties. Roday, Hill and Franks will all serve as EPs alongside Chris Henze.