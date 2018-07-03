New Psych Movie on Hold — Here's Why

A new Psych movie has hit a pineapple-sized speed bump. First, the good news: A sequel to last December’s super-fun Psych: The Movie is in the early stages of development at Universal Cable Productions and USA Network. Now for the bad: The project is on hold.

Although a rep for USA/UCP declined to comment, TVLine has learned that talks had been underway to potentially shoot a second movie later this year. But the pic was pushed due to scheduling conflicts with leads James Roday and Dule Hill (Roday stars in the new ABC drama A Million Little Things, while Hill is busy with USA’s Suits, where he was recently promoted to a series regular).

I hear USA/UCP remain interested in making the unofficially-titled Psych: The Sequel, provided a production window opens up that works for the franchise’s main players.

Last summer at Comic-Con, Roday and Hill told TVLine that they’d be game to do a follow-up — and then some. “If [series creator] Steve Franks has his druthers it will be an annual thing until we’re all living in assisted living,” Roday joked. Added Hill: “As long as the Psychos have a yearning for it and a desire for it, we’d be down to keep delivering them.”