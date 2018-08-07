James Roday Talks Psych Sequel Delay: 'We'll Figure Out a Way to Do It'

A Psych sequel is down but far from out. Speaking at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Tuesday, series co-lead James Roday maintained that, despite a scheduling hiccup with his new ABC drama A Million Little Things, a follow-up to last December’s Psych: The Movie is very much on the drawing board.

“We’ll figure out a way to do it,” Roday told reporters. “All the pieces are still there, and everyone wants to do it. We’ve got to get [co-star] Tim Omundson back to his Psychos.” (Omundson was recovering from a stroke during production of the first movie, limiting his involvement to just a cameo.)

As we reported last month, a plan to shoot the unofficially-titled Psych: The Sequel this year was put on hold due to scheduling conflicts with Roday and co-lead Dule Hill, the latter of whom Hill is busy with USA’s Suits. franchise’s main players.(A rep for USA Network and Universal Cable Productions declined to comment.)

Last summer at Comic-Con, Roday and Hill told TVLine that they’d be game to do a second movie — and then some. “If [series creator] Steve Franks has his druthers it will be an annual thing until we’re all living in assisted living,” Roday joked. Added Hill: “As long as the Psychos have a yearning for it and a desire for it, we’d be down to keep delivering them.”