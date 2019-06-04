Punky Brewster Sequel Series, Starring Soleil Moon Frye, In Development

A bit of Punky Power has come to Tuesday’s news cycle: Universal Content Productions is developing a Punky Brewster sequel series, with Soleil Moon Frye on board to reprise the title role, TVLine has confirmed.

Punky Brewster originally ran from 1984 to 1988 and starred Frye as a young girl growing up with foster father Henry Warnimon. In the potential follow-up series, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Frye will also serve as an executive producer on the project, along with original series creator David Duclon. Steve and Jim Armogida (who worked on Nickelodeon’s School of Rock adaptation) will write the script and serve as EPs.

During its original four-season run, Punky Brewster scored three Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Children’s Program. Frye went on to voice Punky in the animated spinoff It’s Punky Brewster, which earned a Daytime Emmy nod of its own.

In the years since the sitcom ended, Frye has done quite a bit of voice work, including roles on Robot Chicken, Bratz and The Proud Family. She also appeared on several seasons of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as Sabrina’s college roommate, Roxie.

Our sister site Deadline was first to report the Punky Brewster news.

Are you interested in a Punky Brewster sequel series? Tell us below.