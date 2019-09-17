Psych Movie Sequel Gets a Doggone Cute New Title, Later Premiere Date Now on Peacock Streaming Service

RELATED STORIES NBCUniversal Announces Name, Release Date, Revival-Heavy Launch Lineup of New Streaming Service

Psych fans, prepare to have your patience tested. The comedy’s second made-for-TV movie, which was originally going to premiere in 2019 on USA Network, is now being held until 2020, when it will debut on NBCUniversal’s just-titled Peacock streaming service, our sister site Deadline reports.

And speaking of titles, the second Psych movie will be called Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, a reference to Timothy Omundon’s character, Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter. As previously revealed, the movie sends Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) back to their old stomping grounds for… actually, just read the official synopsis below:

“Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

Though not directly mentioned in the synopsis, Psych 2 will also welcome back original cast members Maggie Lawson (as Juliet), Kirsten Nelson (as Karen) and Corbin Bernsen (as Henry).

Your thoughts on Psych 2‘s title and release plan? Drop ’em in a comment below.