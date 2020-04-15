We could all use a little Punky Power right now, and Peacock has some to spare.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service (which became available to Comcast subscribers on Wednesday) has unveiled a teaser trailer for its forthcoming Punky Brewster sequel series.

The 10-episode series — in which Soleil Moon Frye will reprise her title role — will follow a grown-up Punky, who is now a single mom raising three kids. As Punky tries to pull her own life together, she meets Izzy (played by newcomer Quinn Copeland), a girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her younger self.

The cast also includes Cherie Johnson (returning as Punky’s best friend, Cherie), as well as Freddie Prinze Jr., who will guest-star in the premiere as Punky’s ex-husband, Travis. In fact, Travis makes an appearance in the teaser trailer below, and he looks rather pleased to be in Punky’s presence.

The promo also finds Punky struggling to break some of her childhood habits, like wearing mismatched shoes. (“Haven’t done that in a while. Still works!” Punky beams.) Peacock: Guide to Upcoming Shows

Punky Brewster does not yet have a premiere date at Peacock, which was forced to suspend production on several of its original series due to the coronavirus pandemic. Per our sister site Variety, many of Peacock’s originals will have to be pushed to 2021 because of the shutdown, but NBCUniversal exec Matt Strauss said he is “very, very optimistic” that a handful of shows, including Punky Brewster, will be able to debut this year. (In the meantime, Peacock has also shared teasers for its Saved by the Bell revival and its Psych movie sequel.)

Peacock is currently available to Comcast subscribers with Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. The streaming service is set to debut nationally on July 15, though NBCUniversal is reportedly considering moving the launch date up.