Psych 2: Shawn and Gus Return Home in Movie Sequel Teaser Trailer

“Gus, we’re home,” best bud Shawn declares in the first teaser trailer for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, which will premiere… some day… on the upcoming Peacock streaming service.

As previously revealed, the TV-movie sequel sends Shawn (played by James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) back to their old stomping grounds in Santa Barbara to help out an injured and spooked Lassiter (Timothy Omundson).

The official synopsis reads, “Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

Though not directly mentioned in the synopsis, Psych 2 will also welcome back original cast members Maggie Lawson (as Juliet), Kirsten Nelson (as Karen) and Corbin Bernsen (as Henry).

While some Comcast customers got a sneak peek of the Peacock subscription service this Wednesday — as execs hoped to start reaching a quarantined audience — the NBCU platform’s wider release is still scheduled for July 15.