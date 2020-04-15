Saved by the Bell: Slater and Jessie Are Back at Bayside in New Revival Teaser

RELATED STORIES Psych 2: Shawn and Gus Return Home in Movie Sequel Teaser Trailer

Time out: You’re going to want to stop what you’re doing and check out a new teaser for Saved by the Bell‘s upcoming revival.

The first footage of the upcoming continuation series, which will launch on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, shows Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano back in a Bayside High state of mind.

In the modern-day revival, Zack Morris — who is now the governor of California — lands in hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High, the influx of new students “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality,” according to the official logline.

Though he’s not shown in the minute-long spot, Mark Paul-Gosselaar will return to play Zach; he, Lopez and Berkley also will serve as producers. Their former castmate Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, will appear in a few episodes. Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, The Mindy Project) will executive-produce the revival.

“Remember how much fun high school used to be?” Slater, now Bayside’s physical education teacher, asks Jessie at the top of the teaser. She wastes no time reminding him “that was, like, 30 years ago.” We then lear— and see — that Bayside’s current student population “can be sheltered and clueless,” according to the new principal played by John Michael Higgins (Great News).

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

We also meet Zach’s son Mac Morris, played by Mitchell Hoog (Roswell, New Mexico), and Jessie’s son Jamie Spano, played by Belmont Cameli (Empire). Unfortunately for both boys, they have to sit there while Slater reminisces about chasing after both of their moms.

Production on the revival stopped in March amid the coronavirus’ spread, and the series’ premiere date is to be determined. While some Comcast customers got a sneak peek of the Peacock subscription service this Wednesday — as execs hoped to start reaching a quarantined audience — the NBCU platform’s wider release is still scheduled for July 15.

Press PLAY on the video above to see what’s new at Bayside High, then hit the comments: Do you plan to watch Saved by the Bell‘s continuation?