TVLine Items: Rogue One Series Adds 2, Peacock's Angelyne Trailer and More

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) and Kyle Soller (Poldark) are joining the Star Wars galaxy: The actors will co-star in Disney+’s forthcoming Rogue One prequel series, our sister site Variety reports.

The untitled spinoff follows rebel spy Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) during the formative years of the Rebellion. The thriller explores tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. The cast also includes Alan Tudyk, who will reprise his role as Andor’s droid sidekick K-2SO. No details are currently available about Skarsgard and Soller’s characters.

Stephen Schiff (The Americans) will serve as showrunner, with the film’s co-writer Tony Gilroy set to write the pilot in addition to directing multiple episodes.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The TCM Classic Film Festival, which was to take place this weekend in Los Angeles, has been reimagined as an on-air weekend celebration, showcasing films that have been a part of the fest in years past and that were slated for this year’s event. The Special Home Edition kicks off tonight, April 16 at 8/7c with the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. See the full lineup here.

* NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has released a teaser trailer for Angelyne, a limited series starring Emmy Rossum (Shameless) as the mysterious L.A. billboard icon:

