TV Ratings: Council of Dads Improves, Blindspot Returns Low, Tommy Flat

RELATED STORIES Tommy Series Finale Recap: Was the Chief Able to Get Her Job Back?

Tommy Series Finale Recap: Was the Chief Able to Get Her Job Back? Blindspot EP on How That Major Loss Sets Up an 'Incredibly Fulfilling' Final Season -- Plus, Grade the Premiere

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Council of Dads — now leading off Thursdays — ticked up from last week’s irregularly scheduled Episode 2, drawing 3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. Leading out of that, Blindspot opened its farewell run with 2.1 mil and a 0.3 (TVLine reader grade “A-“, read post mortem), matching its Season 4 finale’s series lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Millionaire (6.2 mil/0.9) ticked up and led Thursday in the demo. Station 19 (5.5 mil/0.8, read recap) and the penultimate HTGAWM (2.6 mil/0.5, read recap) both dipped.

CBS | The freshly cancelled Man With a Plan (6.1 mil/0.7) and Broke (4.8 mil/0.6), as well as Tommy‘s series finale (5.4 mil/0.5, Season 1 reader grade “A-“), were all flat. A Young Sheldon rerun delivered Thursday’s largest audience, 6.5 million.

THE CW | Katy Keene (471K/0.1) and In the Dark (340K/0.1) were steady in the demo, though the latter slipped to another audience low.

FOX | Celebrity Watch Party debuted to 1.8 mil and a 0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.