Man With a Plan Cancelled at CBS

RELATED STORIES S.W.A.T. Renewed for Season 4 -- Series TVLine Readers Most Wanted Saved

S.W.A.T. Renewed for Season 4 -- Series TVLine Readers Most Wanted Saved Carol's Second Act Cancelled at CBS

CBS is sticking it to the Man: The Eye network has cancelled the Matt LeBlanc-fronted sitcom Man With a Plan after four seasons, TVLine has learned.

The family comedy launched its current fourth season on April 2, filling CBS’ Thursday-at-8:30 void left by Walton Goggins’ rookie entry The Unicorn (which has been renewed, along with 22 other series).

Man With a Plan joins Carol’s Second Act, Broke, Tommy and God Friended Me in CBS’ cancellation heap.

Through this season’s first seven airings, Man With a Plan is averaging a 0.73 demo rating and 6.2 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 16 percent in the demo versus last year while delivering a 17-percent bigger audience. Among the eight comedies CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks fifth in the demo and No. 4 in total audience.

Man With a Plan stars Friends vet LeBlanc as Adam Burns, a contractor who picks up the slack at home when his wife (Yes, Dear‘s Liza Snyder) returns to work. Kevin Nealon (Weeds), Stacy Keach (Two and a Half Men) and Matt Cook (Clipped) co-star.

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Man With a Plan‘s cancellation.