Tommy Cancelled After 1 Season at CBS

Cop, out.

CBS’ Edie Falco-fronted Tommy will not be returning for a second season, TVLine has learned, making it one of but a few series not included in the network’s mass renewal announcement on Wednesday. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The drama was one of four CBS series to get the ax Wednesday, along with the freshman sitcoms Carol’s Second Act and Broke, as well as the Matt LeBlanc staple Man With a Plan.

Heading into its May 7 finale, Tommy is averaging just shy of a 0.5 rating along with 4.9 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), on par with time slot predecessor Evil in the demo while delivering a 36 percent larger audience. Among the 18 dramas that CBS has aired this season — four of which have ended or already been cancelled — it ranks next-to-last in the demo (topping only Madam Secretary) while placing No. 14 in audience.

Tommy, which debuted in early February, stars four-time Emmy winner Falco as Abigail Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, “Tommy” uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Tommy’s fate.