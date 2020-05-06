Carol's Second Act Cancelled at CBS

Carol’s Second Act has flatlined: CBS has cancelled the Patricia Heaton-led medical comedy after one season, TVLine has learned.

Through its 18-episode freshman rotation, Carol’s Second Act averaged a 0.63 demo rating and 5 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 25 and 17 percent from what CBS’ Murphy Brown revival did in the time slot the season prior. Among the eight sitcoms CBS has aired this season, it ranks a distant last in both measures.

In the show, Heaton played Carol Kenney, a former schoolteacher who pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. The Season 1 finale, which aired in March, introduced five-time Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer in a potentially recurring role as Richard Kenney, Carol’s ex-husband, who was hired as the hospital’s new chief of staff. (TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “C,” while the finale — and Season 1 overall — earned an average grade of “B+.”) 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Rounding out the cast were Ito Aghayere (Instinct) as Dr. Maya Jacobs, Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Baby Daddy) as Daniel, Sabrina Jalees (Baroness Von Sketch Show) as Lexie, Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) as Caleb, Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless) as Nurse Dennis, Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) as Jenny and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Dr. Stephen Frost.

Word of cancellation comes on the heels of CBS announcing a mass renewal of 18 shows: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Undercover Boss and The Unicorn. That lucky bunch join the previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Evil, Mom, Survivor and Young Sheldon.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Carol’s Second Act‘s demise. Will you miss it?