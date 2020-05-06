CBS' Broke Cancelled After 1 Season

Pauley Perrette‘s return to CBS is being cut short with the cancellation of Broke after just one season, TVLine has learned.

Through its first five airings (Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c), Broke is averaging just shy of a 0.7 demo rating along with 5.6 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers) — improving slightly on time slot predecessor Carol’s Second Act. Among the eight comedies CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks next-to-last in both measures, besting only the Patricia Heaton-led hospital sitcom.

Broke stars Perrette as Jackie, a single mother and bartender whose world is turned upside down when her bougie sister (Another Period‘s Natasha Leggero) and brother-in-law (Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil) move in after his father cuts them off. Prior to starring on Broke, Perrette spent 15 seasons downing Caf-Pow as NCIS‘ pig-tailed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

This news comes on the heels of CBS announcing a mass renewal of 18 shows: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Undercover Boss and The Unicorn. That lucky bunch join the previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Evil, Mom, Survivor and Young Sheldon.

The Patricia Heaton-led Carol’s Second Act, the Matt LeBlanc-led Man With a Plan and the Edie Falco-led Tommy have also been canceled.

TVLine's Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Broke's cancellation.