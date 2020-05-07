Pauley Perrette Reacts to Broke's Cancellation: 'This Show Restored My Faith In People, In This Industry'

RELATED STORIES CBS Renews 23 Total Series, Including NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods and All Rise

CBS Renews 23 Total Series, Including NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods and All Rise CBS' Broke Cancelled After 1 Season

Despite CBS’ decision to cancel Broke after one season, star Pauley Perrette says that her experience filming the short-lived sitcom has been invaluable.

Referring to the comedy as a “limited series” in a tweet, Perrette wrote, “This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast [and] crew. Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed.”

She also shared a video message that she recorded for fans about tonight’s episode, “Losing My Religion” (9:30/8:30c). Watch it below:

About the “limited series” #BROKE Many new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed. Made this for you yesterday: pic.twitter.com/eADjPJ6Vy7 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2020

If you’re wondering about Perrette’s renewed faith in the industry, here’s an important refresher: In May 2018, just a week after her final episode of NCIS aired, Perrette tweeted that she experienced “multiple physical assaults” on the set of the long-running CBS procedural. Though she didn’t share specifics at the time, she claimed that a “very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine'” had been spreading lies about her and trying to keep her silent. CBS responded with the following statement: “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.” Perrette then thanked CBS on Twitter for always having her back.

In June 2019, Perrette put a name to her previous assault claims, tweeting,” NO I AM NOT COMING BACK [to NCIS]! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of [Mark] Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it.” That same day, she shared close-up photos of a crew member who was allegedly bitten by Harmon’s dog on-set in Oct. 2016. Speaking with TVLine in Aug. 2019, CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl insisted that the matter has been “resolved … to everyone’s satisfaction.”

Jaime Camil, who plays Perrette’s on-screen brother-in-law, also shared his reaction to Broke‘s premature cancellation on social media:

Only God knows how much I’m going to miss this 😔💔 Speaking of God, tomorrow’s episode is about having faith and I’m faithful that you’ll all watch it because it’ll be a beautiful one 🥰 @broke #broke @CBS @CBSTVStudios @PauleyP @natashaleggero @TheIzzyDiaz @antoniorcorbo pic.twitter.com/I0GIWwMU0F — Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) May 7, 2020

Broke stars Perrette as Jackie, a single mother and bartender whose world is turned upside down when her bougie sister (Another Period‘s Natasha Leggero) and brother-in-law (Camil) move in after his father cuts them off. The series also stars Izzy Diaz as Javier’s assistant Luis and Antonio Raul Corbo as Jackie’s son Sammy. It premiered on April 2.

Are you bummed about Broke getting cancelled midway through its first season? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.