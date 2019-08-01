Pauley Perrette vs. Mark Harmon: CBS Boss Responds to NCIS Vet's 'Assault' Claim, Insists Matter Is 'Resolved'

RELATED STORIES NCIS' Ziva Has Returned, to Deliver a Warning! What Happens Next?

CBS’ top exec is addressing Pauley Perrette‘s recently revived assault claims against former NCIS co-star Mark Harmon, maintaining that the issue has been addressed and resolved.

Speaking to TVLine on Thursday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl, said, “I can’t speak to what she’s addressing in her tweets. She did come to us a couple years ago with a workplace concern. We immediately investigated it and we resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction.”

Perrette is set to return to CBS in 2020, starring alongside Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil in the midseason comedy Broke. “We are very happy to have her on the air again this year with us,” said Kahl, “and I don’t think she would be back with us if she had huge concerns.”

In June, Perrette shared on Twitter that she remains “terrified” of Harmon “attacking” her, adding, “I have nightmares about it.” Two hours later, she followed that up with close-up photos of a crew member who was allegedly bitten by Harmon’s dog on-set in October 2016. (TMZ reported at the time that the crew member had been “roughhousing” with the then three-year-old pit bull mix, and required 16 stitches for his injury.)

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong,” Perrette’s tweeted. “THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? and I lost my job.”

A year earlier, Perrette alluded on Twitter to “multiple physical assaults” on the CBS drama’s set, but declined to go into any detail. “I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” she wrote then. “I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime.”

She also claimed that a “very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’” was “keeping [her] silent,” and yet she cryptically maintained: “He did it.”

Those comments arrived just days after Perrette’s NCIS swan song aired on CBS. In the May 2018 episode, her character, Abby, committed herself to following in fallen colleague Clayton Reeves’ footsteps by shepherding a charity for homeless women. Abby shared heartfelt, in-person farewells with everyone on the team… except for Harmon’s Gibbs, with whom she instead exchanged a conspicuously edited ASL good-bye across his front lawn.

CBS at the time responded with a statement saying, “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”