TV Ratings: Good Doctor Ends Season on High Note, Roswell NM Goes Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Good Doctor sewed up Season 3 with 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, rising to season highs despite having a markedly weaker lead-in this Monday. (A random Celebrity Family Feud rerun opened the night with 5.4 mil/0.9, followed by an ABC News special’s 4.9 mil/0.8).

TVLine readers gave The Good Doctor’s finale an average grade of “B,” while the season earned an “A-.” (Read post mortem, actor exit interview and get Season 4 casting news.)

Elsewhere….

CBS | Capping a night of sitcom reruns, James Corden’s “at home” special did just 3.3 mil/0.5.

NBC | The Voice (9.7 mil/1.7, read recap) was steady week-to-week, dominating the night in both measures with Idol riding the pine. Leading out of that, the penultimate Manifest (4.3 mil/0.7, read post mortem) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo

FOX | Both 9-1-1 (7 mil/1.3, read recap) and Prodigal Son (3.6 mil/0.7, read post mortem) dipped in the demo.

THE CW | With a Whose Line new/rerun combo replacing Supernatural, Roswell NM (614K/0.1, read post mortem) dropped 25 and 50 percent to mark series lows.

