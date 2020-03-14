The Coronavirus Effect: TV's Every Postponement, Cancelled Con, Benched Sporting Event and More

It’s been a wild couple of weeks as the world braced for and dealt with the novel coronavirus outbreak — and TV has not been immune to its effects. Studio audiences and live events have been cancelled. Productions have been postponed. And extra safety measures have been put in place to keep crews and casts safe during these trying times.

From awards shows and industry showcases to fan-centric conventions, many different sectors of television have experienced the fallout from coronavirus. Annual events such as PaleyFest, Emerald City Comic Con and WonderCon have all been postponed, while RuPaul’s DragCon LA is sashaying away all together (that’s Drag Race speak for: it’s cancelled). The Coronavirus Effect: Every TV Delay and Cancellation

Late-night and daytime talk shows at first closed the curtain on its live studio audiences to ensure public health and safety, taping full shows in front of empty seats. But since then, many have opted to instead go completely dark starting as early as March 16, including shows like Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

And that’s not all. Sitcoms, game shows, pilots for the 2020-21 TV season and even the Democratic debate have all taken precautions for the sake of their crews, casts and delegates to thwart off the looming viral threat.

Exactly what changes have been made, and what can you expect from TV in the coming weeks? Check out our regularly updated list of delays, cancellations and more in the gallery above (click here for direct access).