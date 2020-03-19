2020 Daytime Emmys Ceremony Cancelled, Academy Mulling 'Alternative' Celebration of Winners

The Daytime Emmy Awards will shine a lot less brighter this year, now that the 47th edition of the annual awards show has been officially cancelled.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “There are just too many unknowns right now, not the least of which is whether we would actually be permitted to stage an event in June involving more than one thousand live participants,” National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman Terry O’Reilly said on Thursday in a letter to NATAS members. “With deadlines to make significant financial commitments upon us, it seems irresponsible to move forward as we have in the past.”

In recent weeks, New York’s GLAAD Media Awards were cancelled while the Academy of Country Music Awards and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards were postponed.

“While we realize this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes,” Brent Stanton, Executive Director of the Daytime Emmy Awards, said in a statement. “Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”

The 2019 Daytime Emmys were held in May at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., and live-streamed via YouTube and EmmyOnline.tv. The last time the ceremony was broadcast on TV was in 2015, on Pop.

The cancellation of the Daytime Emmy Awards comes on the heels of NATAS already scuttling two other national events: the 2020 Technology Emmys Awards (which were to be held next month at the NAB in Las Vegas) and the National Sports Emmy Awards (which were scheduled for June in New York City).