NBA Suspends Season After All-Star Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The NBA is suspending the current 2019-20 season after All-Star player Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COV-19,” the league said in a statement on Wednesday. According to reports, that player is seven-year veteran Gobert, who sat out tonight’s Jazz-Thunder game due to illness. That game was cancelled shortly before tip-off; Gobert was reportedly not in the arena at the time.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the statement continued. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.” Some early reports claimed the entire season had been cancelled, but at this time, it’s only been postponed. The NBA regular season was originally slated to conclude April 15, with the playoffs beginning on April 18.

The global coronavirus outbreak continues to affect TV shows and events, with more than 1,000 cases now reported in the United States. Survivor and The Amazing Race have delayed production on upcoming seasons; shows like The Tonight Show and Jeopardy! have begun filming without a live audience; and Riverdale has temporarily halted production after a crew member came in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.