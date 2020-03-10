TV Ratings: Bull Matches Season High; All Rise, All American and Manifest Dip

RELATED STORIES Black Lightning Season 3 Finale Recap: Pit Boss -- Plus, What Threats Will Haunt the Pierces in Season 4?

CBS’ Bull this Monday drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up on both counts and matching its season high in the demo. Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood (6.2 mil/0.9) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.7) were both steady, while All Rise (4.6 mil/0.5) dipped to hit and tie series lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (7.6 mil/2.1, read recap) surged to season highs and was off just a bit from Colton’s year-ago finale Part 1 (8.1 mil/2.3). The Good Doctor (5.8 mil/0.9, read recap and watch deadly promo) in turn ticked up to its second best rating of the season.

NBC | The Voice (8.7 mil/1.3, read recap) dipped week-to-week, but still delivered Monday’s biggest audience. A very bananapants episode of Manifest (3.9 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s double-episode freshman finale averaged 5.3 mil and a 0.9 (and a TVLine reader grade of “A”), dropping a few eyeballs but steady in the demo.

THE CW | All American (739K/0.2) dipped a tenth with its season finale. Black Lightning (553K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A”) was steady in the demo with its own season finale (yet slipped to its third-smallest audience ever).

