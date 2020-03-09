The Good Doctor Finale Promo Teases a Natural Disaster — R.I.P., [Spoiler]?

RELATED STORIES Recap: The Good Doctor's Shaun Just Exploded on Lea — Was It the Right Thing to Do?

The Good Doctor fans will be on the edge of their seats in the lead-up to the two-part Season 3 finale, which is teasing not one, but two potential casualties.

In the above promo for Part 1 (airing Monday, March 23 at 10/9c on ABC), Dr. Shaun Murphy and his fellow MDs find themselves in the midst of a natural disaster. An earthquake hits California, and no one is safe from harm’s way. Meanwhile, the official episode description for “Hurt” suggests that two fan-favorite characters are in jeopardy: Drs. Neil Melendez (played by Nicholas Gonzalez) and Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff).

“In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.”

This dire situation presents itself after an especially intense episode. In Season 3’s antepenultimate installment, which aired this Monday, Shaun exploded on Lea after she broke his heart; Morgan confessed to Lim that she has rheumatoid arthritis, then decided to risk crippling herself to continue to pursue a career in surgery; and Claire came to the realization that she’s in love with Melendez. (For a complete recap of the episode, click here.)

