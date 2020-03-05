Ratings: Chicago Med Ties Season Low in Demo, Draws Night's Largest Crowd

NBC’s triply renewed Chicago Med this week drew 8.3 million total viewers — Wednesday’s largest audience — and a 1.0 rating, down two tenths in the demo to match its season low (which was set by last fall’s opener).

Leading out of that, Fire (8.2 mil/1.1) was down a tenth, while P.D. (7.1 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (7.1 mil/1.4, read recap) and SEAL Team (4.6 mil/0.6, read recap) were steady, while S.W.A.T. (3.5 mil/0.5) returned down 22 percent and a tenth, matching its season low in the demo. Casting Shake-Ups? 10 Characters We're Worried About

THE CW | Riverdale (618K/0.2, read recap) and Nancy Drew (617K/0.1) were steady.

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.7 mil/1.8, read recap and exit interview) and LEGO Masters (3 mil/1.0) were both steady, with the former dominating the night in the demo.

ABC | Nik Wallenda’s volcano walk (4.2 mil/0.7) was down 20 percent and a tenth from last June’s traversing of Times Square. Leading out of that, Stumptown (2.4 mil/0.4) was steady.

