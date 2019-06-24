Ratings: Wallendas' Live Highwire Walk Leads ABC to Sunday Win

RELATED STORIES The Wallendas' Live Highwire Walk Above Times Square: Did You Look?

Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda averaged 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating across its two-hour run, easily leading the night in both measures and leading ABC to an easy Sunday win. (Read recap.)

The handiest comparison I have is that Nik Wallenda’s June 2013 Grand Canyon walk averaged 8.5 million total viewers on a Sunday evening for Discovery.

Over on CBS, The Good Fight Episodes 3 and 4 (3.7 mil/0.3, 3.6 mil/0.3) matched last week’s double pump of broadcast-TV encores.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Burden of Truth (471K/0.1) was steady week-to-week…. Among NBC’s trifecta of reruns, America’s Got Talent placed No. 3 for the night in the demo (with a 0.6)… and boxing on Fox did 1.15 mil and a 0.3.

