Chicago Fire, P.D. and Med Renewed at NBC — For Three More Seasons Each

NBC is extending its successful Windy City residency until 2024: The network has handed out three-season renewals to Chicago Fire and its spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, it was announced on Thursday.

Fire has been picked up for Seasons 9 through 11, while P.D. and Med are guaranteed to return for Seasons 8-10 and Seasons 6-8, respectively. The renewal news comes as über producer Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment have signed a new five-year deal to remain at Universal Television. As part of the new deal, NBC has also renewed Wolf’s long-running drama Law & Order: SVU for three additional seasons.

Season to date, Fire and Med are both averaging a 1.15 demo rating (in Live+Same Day), while P.D. is not far behind — and all three only trail This Is Us among all NBC dramas. In total viewers, Med (averaging 8.08 million as of Feb. 27) and Fire (7.9) are NBC’s two most watched dramas, while P.D. (6.9 mil) is in fourth place, behind This Is Us.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Added Wolf: “I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years. This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

The multi-season pickups for the #OneChicago franchise (and SVU) are not entirely unprecedented: In January, the Peacock network also gave a surprise three-year renewal to the medical drama New Amsterdam.

The trio of Chicago shows currently air as a block on Wednesday nights from 8-11 pm.

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickups. #OneChicago fans, are you excited about the multi-year renewals? Hit the comments with your reactions!