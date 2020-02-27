Law & Order: SVU Renewed for Three Additional Seasons at NBC

So much for speculation that Law & Order: SVU was nearing the end of its storied run. NBC on Thursday announced that it has renewed Dick Wolf’s venerable procedural for three additional seasons. The mega-pickup insures that SVU will continue churning out new episodes through the 2022-23 TV season.

The Mariska Hargitay-led drama — currently in its 21st season — stands as the longest-running primetime live-action series in television history. It recently surpassed OG Law & Order and Gunsmoke, which ran for 20 seasons apiece.

NBC also on Thursday announced that it has handed three-season pickups to Wolf’s entire #OneChicago franchise (consisting of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med). Last moth, NBC similarly renewed New Amsterdam (which is not produced by Wolf) for three seasons.

The news comes as NBC’s parent, Universal Television, closes a new five-year deal with Wolf Entertainment. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Season-to-date, SVU is averaging 6.5 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating (Live+7-day ratings).

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect SVU‘s super-sized renewal.