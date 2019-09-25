Ratings: This Is Us-Led NBC Dominates Night, New Amsterdam Returns Up

RELATED STORIES ABC's Emergence Premiere: Grade It!

The Peacock has to be proud of its Premiere Week Tuesday showing.

NBC’s This Is Us — starring Jennifer Morrison, Asante Blackk and Blake Stadnik — returned to 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, down just a tick in the demo from its Season 3 finale. (TVLine readers gave the patience-testing but ultimately rewarding premiere an average grade of “B+.”) Bookending that, The Voice (8.2 mil/1.5) was off two tenths from its Monday opener, while New Amsterdam (6.3 mil/1.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned to its best numbers since Nov. 27.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (12.3 mil/1.3, TVLine reader grade “A-“), FBI (8.8 mil/0.9) and New Orleans (6.7 mil/0.7) were each up a tenth from their finales, with NCIS delivering its best numbers since February.

FOX | Christening their brand-new time slots, The Resident (4 mil/0.8, reader grade “A-“) tied its demo low while Empire (3.4 mil/1.0, “B-“) hit new lows.

ABC | The Conners‘ Season 2 premiere (5.7 mil/1.3, “B+”) hit and tied series lows, Bless This Mess (4 mil/0.8) came in below The Kids Are Alright‘s one-and-done average (yet posted its second-best numbers thus far), and mixed-ish (4 mil/0.9, “B”) outperformed its sire black-ish (steady at 3.5 mil/0.8). Emergence (4.1 mil/0.8, reader grade “B+”) fell shy of The Rookie‘s year-ago launch (5.4 mil/1.0) in the time slot but was up a tenth from the Sunday-bound cop drama’s freshman average.

THE CW | Pandora (498K/0.1) and Mysteries Decoded (475K/0.1) were steady.

