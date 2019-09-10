Apple TV+ Sets November Launch Date, Reveals $4.99 Subscription Price

Apple has at last narrowed down a launch date for its much-buzzed-about streaming service. Initially confirmed for a Fall 2019 release, Apple TV+ will become available on Friday, Nov. 1, CEO Tim Cook announced at a company event on Tuesday.

Cook also shared that the service will cost $4.99 per month for a family subscription, though he didn't specify if an annual subscription option would be available.

The announcement confirms previous speculation that Apple TV+ would be unveiled in November — the same month that Disney will make its own streaming service available in the United States. (Apple TV+ also will cost less than Disney+, which comes in at $6.99 per month.)

Per an August Bloomberg report, a release strategy for Apple’s original series is still in the works, but the company is considering dropping the first three episodes of new shows at one time, followed by weekly installments. Cook confirmed on Tuesday that a handful of originals will be available at launch, followed by new projects each month.

Apple TV+ will be ad-free, and all of the content will be downloadable. Thus far, there are at least 23 original shows in various stages of development at the service; you can view the full slate here.

Of those projects, Apple has released footage of The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell; For All Mankind, which imagines an alternate universe in which the global space race never ended; and Dickinson, a comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as a young version of poet Emily Dickinson.

