Dickinson Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Is a Literary Rebel in Apple TV+ Comedy

RELATED STORIES Apple TV+ Streaming Service Eyes November Launch Date -- Report

Apple TV+ Streaming Service Eyes November Launch Date -- Report The Morning Show: In First Full Trailer, Jennifer Aniston Disses Steve Carell, Worries About Reese Witherspoon

Apple is taking some poetic license with its forthcoming Emily Dickinson series. The tech giant on Monday released the first trailer for Dickinson, its Hailee Steinfeld-fronted comedy series that is slated to bow on its Apple TV+ streaming platform this fall, and it’s literally crazy-pants.

“She’s wild,” Jane Krakowski matriarch bemoans at the start of the trailer, before adding, “She will be the ruin of this family. And she doesn’t know how to behave like a proper young lady.”

Dickinson — starring actress-singer Steinfeld in the titular role — “audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the rebellious young poet. Set in the 19th century, Dickinson is a coming-of-age story that finds Dickinson to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era.”

Created and written by Alena Smith (The Affair), who serves as an EP alongside Steinfeld, the cast also includes Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Apple TV+ is expected to launch in November with a reported $9.99 monthly subscription price.

Press PLAY above and then share your snappy judgements in the comments below.