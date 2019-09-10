Jason Momoa Leads a Blind Dystopia in Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama See

RELATED STORIES Apple TV+ Sets November Launch Date, Reveals $4.99 Subscription Price

Apple TV+ Sets November Launch Date, Reveals $4.99 Subscription Price Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star in Apple Schoolteacher Drama Mr. Corman

In addition to announcing a launch date for its new streaming service, Apple on Tuesday dropped a trailer for See, its upcoming drama starring Jason Momoa.

See is set in a distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind — and those who survived emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the ability to see. With the help of spiritual leader Paris (played by Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard), Baba Voss must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

The trailer above offers a sneak peek at the chaotic fight that ensues between Baba Voss and his adversary — and he looks none too pleased to be waging war on his own turf.

See — which notably features cast, crew and consultants who are blind or have low vision — will be available on Friday, Nov. 1, when Apple TV+ launches in more than 100 countries.

Apple previously unveiled trailers for three other original series, all of which will drop on the launch date: The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon; For All Mankind, which reimagines the global space race; and Dickinson, a coming-of-age comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson.

Feast your eyes on the See trailer above, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be watching?