The Morning Show: In First Full Trailer, Jennifer Aniston Disses Steve Carell, Worries About Reese Witherspoon

Apple TV+ has released an actual, full-length trailer for its star-studded The Morning Show — and suffice to say, the titular wake-up program is going through some changes.

Written and executive-produced by Bates Motel co-creator Kerry Ehrin and starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, the series — which received a two-season, 20-episode order right out of the gate — covers “the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-powered jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power.”

The trailer reveals that Carell plays Aniston’s Morning Show co-host, whose career meets an abrupt end due to scandal. Witherspoon’s character is then groomed to succeed Carell… and maybe eventually replace Aniston, to boot.

The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport and Janina Gavankar. Mimi Leder (The Leftovers) directed the pilot (among other episodes) and serves as an EP.

The Morning Show will debut exclusively this fall (date still TBA) on Apple TV+, a video subscription service that will feature original shows, movies and documentaries. A subscription price for Apple TV+ is not yet available, though the service will be ad-free.