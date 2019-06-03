For All Mankind: Watch the First Trailer for Apple's Space Race Drama

Apple has yet to announce a launch date for its upcoming streaming service — but we do have liftoff on fresh footage from one of its shows.

The tech giant has unveiled a first look at For All Mankind, a drama series that explores what would have happened if the global space race never ended.

Hailing from Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore, the series takes place in “an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon,” per the official logline.

In the above trailer, which was first presented at Monday’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Americans all over the country watch sullenly as a Soviet astronaut becomes the first man on the moon. But the upsetting milestone seems to inspire NASA, prompting its astronauts and engineers — male and female! — to do whatever it takes to win.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman (The Killing), Michael Dorman (Patriot), Sarah Jones (The Path), Shantel VanSanten (Shooter), Wrenn Schmidt (Outcast) and Jodi Balfour (Quarry).

The trailer marks the first substantial footage that Apple has released for any of its upcoming original series. The company previously released a sizzle reel that offered short glimpses at its programming, including The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

As previously announced, Apple TV+ will launch sometime this fall. Watch For All Mankind‘s trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts.