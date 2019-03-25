Apple's Streaming Service: Here's Everything That Was Announced

Apple took a bite out of Monday’s news cycle by at last announcing a timetable for its much-anticipated streaming service. Apple TV+ will make its debut in Fall 2019, video programming heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht revealed during a company event in Cupertino, Calif.

The announcement was accompanied by visits from several of the creative minds involved with Apple TV+ programming. Among the guests: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, who star in the upcoming drama The Morning Show; Kumail Nanjiani, who is behind the immigrant-centric anthology Little America; and Steven Spielberg, who is co-producing a reimagining of his 1980s series Amazing Stories. (Oh, and Big Bird was there!)

Here’s what we know so far:

NAME | Apple TV+

LAUNCH DATE | Fall 2019

PRICES | Not yet available, though the service will be ad-free.

ANYTHING ELSE? | All of the content on Apple TV+ will be downloadable, and the streaming service will be available in more than 100 countries.

Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of services, also unveiled Apple TV Channels, a new feature within the Apple TV app that will bundle third-party channels (including Amazon and Showtime). The newest version of Apple TV will launch in May via a software update. For the first time, it will be available on Mac computers, as well as Roku and Fire TV systems.

