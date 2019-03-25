Morning Show: Watch First Footage of Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's Upcoming Apple Drama Series

Apple put its buzziest, starriest foot forward at its television launch event on Monday, unveiling a first look at its forthcoming Jennifer Aniston–Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show.

Following an appearance by Aniston, Witherspoon and co-star Steve Carell, attendees (both in-person and via simulcast) were treated to a two-minute video featuring a glimpse of the tech giant’s upcoming original Apple TV+ programming slate, Morning Show included (PRESS PLAY ABOVE).

Written and EP’d by Bates Motel co-creator Kerry Ehrin, the project — which received a two-season, 20-episode order right out of the gate — is billed as “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.” The series was originally conceived as a sitcom but the concept — and tone — shifted during the development process.

The cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup and Ehrin’s former Bates colleague Néstor Carbonell.

Mimi Leder (The Leftovers) directed the pilot (among other episodes) and serves as an EP.

Morning Show — which is set to debut this fall on Apple TV+ — marks Aniston’s first TV gig since Friends concluded 14 years ago.