November is shaping up to be a very big month for television.

The Apple TV+ streaming service, which has thus far only received a Fall 2019 launch timetable, may become available in November, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple is also said to be considering a $9.99 monthly subscription price, with a free trial likely available as the tech giant begins to expand its library. Though that price has not been confirmed by Apple, it would be more expensive than Disney+, which launches Nov. 12 in the United States and will cost $6.99 per month.

Per Bloomberg, Apple plans to make a small selection of original series available at launch and build up its catalog over the next several months. A release strategy for Apple’s originals is still in the works, but the company is reportedly considering dropping the first three episodes of new shows at one time, followed by weekly installments — a rollout plan often employed by competitor Hulu. Apple's Upcoming TV Shows

As previously reported, Apple TV+ will be ad-free, and all of the content will be downloadable. And even though Apple has yet to formally announce a launch date, it’s now given us a sneak peek at two of its upcoming originals: The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, and For All Mankind, which envisions an alternate history in which the space race never ended.