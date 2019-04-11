Disney+ Streaming Service Gets Launch Date, Price Details and a Lotta Content (Star Wars! Marvel! Simpsons! Pixar!)

Just when you thought that new Lion King trailer would be Disney’s biggest reveal of the week, the company topped itself on Thursday by announcing a launch date for its much-anticipated streaming service.

Disney+ will be available to subscribers in the United States on Tuesday, Nov. 12, it was announced at an event held for the company’s investors.

Here’s what we know so far about the service:

LAUNCH DATE | November 12, 2019 (for U.S. subscribers); the service will roll out globally over the next two years

PRICES | $6.99 per month; $69.99 for an annual subscription. Content will be ad-free.

ANYTHING ELSE? | It was also announced that Disney will likely bundle all of its streaming services — including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — for one price, with the bundled services potentially available at a discount. Additionally, users will be able to download Disney+ content directly to their devices.

WHAT DO YOU GET? | Well….

AVAILABLE AT LAUNCH

* The Simpsons will make Disney+ its new exclusive home for streaming of past episodes

* Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series

* Captain Marvel

* Forky Asks a Question, a series of Pixar shorts

* All Pixar theatrical shorts

* A live-action Lady and the Tramp, starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux

* The World According to Jeff Goldblum (via Nat Geo)

* More than 250 hours of content from Nat Geo

* 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel content

* 100 Disney Channel Original Movies

ROLLING OUT IN YEAR ONE

* All Star Wars films

* All Pixar films

* Togo, an original film starring Willem Dafoe and telling the real-life story of a man and his lead sled dog’s journey through the Alaskan tundra

* Timmy Failure, based on Stephen Pastis’ illustrated book

* Stargirl, based on Jerry Spinelli’s bestselling book and starring Grace VanderWaal and Giancarlo Esposito

* More than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from the Disney library

OTHER SERIES ANNOUNCED

* The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

* WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

* Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston

* A Star Wars series about Cassian Andor and K-2S0, starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk

* A Marvel series about Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, starring Jeremy Renner

* High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

* Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a documentary series

OTHER MOVIES ANNOUNCED

* A follow-up to the 2018 film Love, Simon

* The Phineas and Ferb Movie

* Noelle, a holiday movie starring Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine

* Lamp Life, a Pixar short starring Toy Story‘s Bo Peep

* The Phineas and Ferb movie Candace Against the Universe

Disney’s announcement comes less than a month after Apple revealed new details about its own forthcoming streaming service. Apple TV+, as it’s being called, will launch sometime in Fall 2019 and will also include ad-free content. Specific pricing plans have not yet been announced.

Are you planning to subscribe to Disney+? Drop a comment below!