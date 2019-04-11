Love, Simon Series Coming to Disney+

First comes Love, Simon, then comes… a TV series based on the film!

A follow-up to Greg Berlanti’s 2018 movie has received a straight-to-series order at Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, TVLine has confirmed.

The Disney+ project will be based on Becky Albertalli’s 2018 novel Leah on the Offbeat, which served as her sequel to the 2015 book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda (on which Love, Simon was based).

The book centers on Leah, the best friend of Simon Spier, as she attempts to navigate various personal issues, including friendships, relationships, body image and self-esteem. The role of Leah was played by 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford in Love, Simon, but the Disney+ follow-up will feature a new cast.

Love, Simon screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker will serve as co-showrunners on the series (they will also continue to serve in that capacity on This Is Us). Berlanti, who directed the film, is not expected to return for the show, given his exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

The film starred Nick Robinson as the titular gay high schooler, who was forced to come to terms with his sexuality after a blackmailer threatened to reveal his secret to his friends, family and classmates.