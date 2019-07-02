ABC Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, DWTS, The Conners, Good Doctor, The Rookie, Million Little Things and More

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Preview: Who's In? Who's Out? Our Guide to Every Casting Move So Far

ABC is the final broadcast network to unveil its fall premiere game plan for the 2019-20 TV season (following CBS, NBC, The CW and Fox), and a retooled Dancing With the Stars will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 16. DWTS returns with Season 28 after being MIA for nearly a year (ABC opted to forego a spring cycle for the first time).

Last season’s No. 1 new comedy, The Conners, is back with an expanded second season on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Roseanne spinoff leads off a revamped Tuesday lineup that includes the series premieres of black-ish spinoff mixed-ish and the Allison Tolman-led mystery drama Emergence.

Meanwhile, the 11th and final season of Modern Family bows Wednesday, Sept. 25 (the same night as the debut of Cobie Smulders’ Stumptown), and the Season 16 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Scroll down for a full rundown of ABC’s fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

8 pm Dancing With the Stars

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

10 pm The Good Doctor

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm The Conners

8:30 Bless This Mess

9 pm MIXED-ISH (watch trailer)

9:30 pm black-ish

10 pm EMERGENCE (watch trailer)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 Schooled

9 pm Modern Family

9:30 pm Single Parents

10 pm STUMPTOWN (watch trailer)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy

9 pm A Million Little Things

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm American Housewife

8:30 pm Fresh Off the Boat

9 pm 20/20

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

9 pm Shark Tank

10 pm The Rookie

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS

American Idol, The Bachelor, THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY, FOR LIFE, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7), Station 19, UNITED WE FALL

The Fix, For the People, The Kids Are Alright, Speechless, Splitting Up Together, Take Two and Whiskey Cavalier