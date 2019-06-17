The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for The Flash, Batwoman, Arrow and More

RELATED STORIES Jane the Virgin, iZombie Get Summer Series Finale Dates at The CW

The CW fans, get ready to mark your calendars: The network’s fall premiere dates have arrived.

Following NBC’s lead, The CW has unveiled its premiere slate for the 2019-20 TV season, TVLine has learned, and it’s highlighted by a powerful pairing of superheroes: Season 6 of The Flash kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c, with the final season of Arrow joining it a week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 pm.

The much-anticipated freshman series Batwoman makes its debut on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 pm, followed by the Season 5 premiere of Supergirl at 9 pm. Plus, Riverdale‘s Season 4 premiere — Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 pm — leads into The CW’s other new fall series: Nancy Drew, which premieres that night at 9 pm.

Scroll down for a full rundown of CW premiere dates.

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm BATWOMAN (series premiere)

9 pm Supergirl (season premiere)

MONDAY, OCT. 7

8 pm All American (season premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

8 pm The Flash (season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

8 pm Riverdale (season premiere)

9 pm NANCY DREW (series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

8 pm Supernatural (season premiere)

9 pm Legacies (season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

8 pm Charmed (season premiere)

9 pm Dynasty (season premiere)

MONDAY, OCT. 14

8 pm All American (new episode)

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

8 pm The Flash (new episode)

9 pm Arrow (season premiere)

MONDAY, OCT. 21

8 pm All American (new episode)

9 pm Black Lightning (season premiere)

