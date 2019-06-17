The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for The Flash, Batwoman, Arrow and More

The CW fans, get ready to mark your calendars: The network’s fall premiere dates have arrived.
Following NBC’s lead, The CW has unveiled its premiere slate for the 2019-20 TV season, TVLine has learned, and it’s highlighted by a powerful pairing of superheroes: Season 6 of The Flash kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c, with the final season of Arrow joining it a week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 pm.
The much-anticipated freshman series Batwoman makes its debut on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 pm, followed by the Season 5 premiere of Supergirl at 9 pm. Plus, Riverdale‘s Season 4 premiere — Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 pm — leads into The CW’s other new fall series: Nancy Drew, which premieres that night at 9 pm.
Scroll down for a full rundown of CW premiere dates.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
8 pm BATWOMAN (series premiere)
9 pm Supergirl (season premiere)
MONDAY, OCT. 7
8 pm All American (season premiere)
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
8 pm The Flash (season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
8 pm Riverdale (season premiere)
9 pm NANCY DREW (series premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
8 pm Supernatural (season premiere)
9 pm Legacies (season premiere)
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
8 pm Charmed (season premiere)
9 pm Dynasty (season premiere)
MONDAY, OCT. 14
8 pm All American (new episode)
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
8 pm The Flash (new episode)
9 pm Arrow (season premiere)
MONDAY, OCT. 21
8 pm All American (new episode)
9 pm Black Lightning (season premiere)
KATY KEENE; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; Roswell, New Mexico; In the Dark and The 100
Jane the Virgin, iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend