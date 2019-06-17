NBC Fall Premiere Dates: This Is Us, The Good Place, #OneChicago and More

RELATED STORIES CBS Fall Premiere Dates: NCIS, Five-0, Young Sheldon and More

NBC has unveiled its fall premiere game plan for the 2019-20 TV season, and Season 17 of The Voice will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 23 — minus longtime coach Adam Levine, of course.

The long-running singing competition will set the stage for Jimmy Smits’ Bluff City Law, which is one of just three new shows being unfurled by the Peacock this fall. (Remember, Manifest Season 2 isn’t scheduled for takeoff until midseason.) Among NBC’s other fresh fall fare, you have Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp’s Perfect Harmony and Kal Penn’s Dreamer sitcom Sunnyside.

This Is Us‘ Pearsons and alllll the drama they bring with then return to your living rooms on Tuesday, Sept. 24, followed again by one of last season’s freshman hits, New Amsterdam.

Scroll down for a full rundown of NBC’s fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

8 pm The Voice

10 pm BLUFF CITY LAW

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm The Voice

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm PERFECT HARMONY

9 pm The Good Place

9:30 pm SUNNYSIDE

10 pm Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

9 pm Dateline NBC

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

8 pm The Blacklist

America’s Got Talent: Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, Little Big Shots, World of Dance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Will & Grace, INDEBTED, THE KENAN SHOW, Manifest, Good Girls, Blindspot, COUNCIL OF DADS, ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST and LINCOLN.

(Still on bubble: The InBetween and The Titan Games.)

Abby’s, A.P. Bio, The Enemy Within, I Feel Bad, Marlon, Reverie, Timeless, Trial & Error and The Village

