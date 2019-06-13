CBS Fall Premiere Dates: NCIS, Five-0, Young Sheldon, Neighborhood and More

RELATED STORIES CBS Fall Schedule: Sheldon Scores Big Perch, Criminal Minds Farewell Run and MacGyver Held for Midseason

CBS has unveiled its fall premiere game plan for the 2019-20 TV season, and The Neighborhood will be first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 23. The sophomore sitcom will serve as the lead in to new Eye series Bob Hearts Abishola (at 8:30) and the legal drama All Rise (at 9 pm).

Among CBS’ other fresh fall offerings, Walton Goggins’ The Unicorn, the Patricia Heaton-led Carol’s Second Act and Robert and Michelle King’s Evil will launch on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Scroll down for a full rundown of CBS’ fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA (watch trailer)

9 pm ALL RISE (watch trailer)

10 pm Bull

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm NCIS

9 pm FBI

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm Survivor (90-minute premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm THE UNICORN (watch trailer)

9 pm Mom

9:30 pm CAROL’S SECOND ACT (watch trailer)

10 pm EVIL (watch trailer)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm Hawaii Five-0

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

8 pm Crimetime Saturday

9 pm 48 Hours(2-hour premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:30 pm 60 Minutes

8:30 pm God Friended Me

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

8 pm Survivor

9 pm SEAL Team

10 pm S.W.A.T.

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm God Friended Me

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: Madam Secretary

The Amazing Race, BROKE, Criminal Minds, FBI: MOST WANTED, MacGyver, Man With a Plan, TOMMY, Undercover Boss

Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Murphy Brown and Salvation