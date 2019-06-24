Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More

Fox is the latest broadcast network to unveil its fall premiere game plan for the 2019-20 TV season (following CBS, NBC and The CW), and Season 3 of 9-1-1 will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 23, leading into the launch of new Tom Payne-Michael Sheen drama Prodigal Son.
The sixth and final season of Empire will debut in its new Tuesday-at-9 pm perch on Sept. 24, following the also-relocated The Resident at 8 pm.
Last season’s rookie reality smash The Masked Singer will kick off Season 2 with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The following week, the new drama Almost Family (fka Not Just Me) joins the Wednesday lineup at 9 pm.
Meanwhile, Fox’s new wrestling-dominated Friday debuts Friday, Oct. 4 via WWE Smackdown Live.
Scroll down for a full rundown of Fox’s fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
8 pm 9-1-1
9 pm PRODIGAL SON
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
8 pm The Resident
9 pm Empire
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
8 pm The Masked Singer (two-hour premiere)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm Thursday Night Football
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
8 pm The Simpsons
8:30 pm BLESS THE HARTS
9 pm Bob’s Burgers
9:30 pm Family Guy
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
8 pm The Masked Singer
9 pm ALMOST FAMILY (Watch Trailer)
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
8 pm WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE
The Orville, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Last Man Standing, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, FILTHY RICH, DEPUTY, NEXT, OUTMATCHED, ULTIMATE TAG, DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH.
The Cool Kids, The Gifted, Gotham, Lethal Weapon, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel and Star