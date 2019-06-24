×
Fall TV Preview

Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More

By /


Courtesy of Fox

RELATED STORIES

Fox is the latest broadcast network to unveil its fall premiere game plan for the 2019-20 TV season (following CBS, NBC and The CW), and Season 3 of 9-1-1 will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 23, leading into the launch of new Tom Payne-Michael Sheen drama Prodigal Son.

The sixth and final season of Empire will debut in its new Tuesday-at-9 pm perch on Sept. 24, following the also-relocated The Resident at 8 pm.

Last season’s rookie reality smash The Masked Singer will kick off Season 2 with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The following week, the new drama Almost Family (fka Not Just Me) joins the Wednesday lineup at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Fox’s new wrestling-dominated Friday debuts Friday, Oct. 4 via WWE Smackdown Live.

Scroll down for a full rundown of Fox’s fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23
8 pm 9-1-1
9 pm PRODIGAL SON

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
8 pm The Resident
9 pm Empire

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
8 pm The Masked Singer (two-hour premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm Thursday Night Football

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
8 pm The Simpsons 
8:30 pm BLESS THE HARTS
9 pm Bob’s Burgers
9:30 pm Family Guy

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
8 pm The Masked Singer
9 pm ALMOST FAMILY (Watch Trailer)

FRIDAY, OCT. 4
8 pm WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE

Fall TV Schedule 2018

The Orville, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Last Man Standing, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, FILTHY RICH, DEPUTY, NEXT, OUTMATCHED, ULTIMATE TAG, DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH.

Fall TV Schedule 2018

The Cool Kids, The Gifted, Gotham, Lethal Weapon, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel and Star

ad
 