Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More

Fox is the latest broadcast network to unveil its fall premiere game plan for the 2019-20 TV season (following CBS, NBC and The CW), and Season 3 of 9-1-1 will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 23, leading into the launch of new Tom Payne-Michael Sheen drama Prodigal Son.

The sixth and final season of Empire will debut in its new Tuesday-at-9 pm perch on Sept. 24, following the also-relocated The Resident at 8 pm.

Last season’s rookie reality smash The Masked Singer will kick off Season 2 with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The following week, the new drama Almost Family (fka Not Just Me) joins the Wednesday lineup at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Fox’s new wrestling-dominated Friday debuts Friday, Oct. 4 via WWE Smackdown Live.

Scroll down for a full rundown of Fox’s fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

8 pm 9-1-1

9 pm PRODIGAL SON

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm The Resident

9 pm Empire

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm The Masked Singer (two-hour premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Thursday Night Football

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm BLESS THE HARTS

9 pm Bob’s Burgers

9:30 pm Family Guy

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

8 pm The Masked Singer

9 pm ALMOST FAMILY (Watch Trailer)

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

8 pm WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE

The Orville, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Last Man Standing, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, FILTHY RICH, DEPUTY, NEXT, OUTMATCHED, ULTIMATE TAG, DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH.

The Cool Kids, The Gifted, Gotham, Lethal Weapon, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel and Star