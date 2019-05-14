The Conners Season 2: ABC Expands Episode Order to Nearly a Full Season

The Conners‘ second season will be nearly twice the length of its first.

During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Karey Burke, president of entertainment at ABC, revealed that the hit sitcom’s Season 2 episode order — which was originally pegged at 13 — has been expanded to nearly a full season. An ABC rep declined to confirm a number, but a network source tells TVLine that the second season will consist of 19 episodes. That’s a dramatic increase from Season 1’s 11-episode haul.

Per insiders, some additional wiggle room in the schedules of the principal actors — i.e. John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf — paved the way for the expanded order. What's Renewed & Cancelled for Next Season? Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The news comes roughly two months after ABC officially renewed the Roseanne offshoot for a second season — a no-brainer move considering the series’ ratings success. Averaging 7.5 million weekly viewers and nearly a 1.6 demo rating across its freshman run (in Live+Same Day numbers), The Conners stands as ABC’s top-rated comedy and its No. 3-rated program overall (trailing The Bachelor and Grey’s Anatomy).

As previously reported, Goodman, Gilbert Metcalf and co-star Lecy Goranson secured significant salary bumps as well as a piece of the back end. Goodman, Metcalf and Gilbert will now reportedly earn $375K an episode, up from $250K for Season 1; Goranson, meanwhile, is now said to be pocketing $165K an episode, which amounts to a double-digit increase.