The Conners Renewal Nears as Main Cast Close (Richer) Season 2 Deals

ABC’s The Conners is four big steps closer to renewal, now that its main cast members are on board for Season 2.

John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and now Lecy Goranson have all closed deals for the 13-episode second season, our sister site Deadline reports, each securing a significant salary bump as well as a piece of the back end.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J., is expected to return, but not for all episodes of Season 2.

Averaging 7.5 million weekly viewers and nearly a 1.6 demo rating across its 11-episode freshman run (in Live+Same Day numbers), the Roseanne-less Roseanne offshoot represents ABC’s top-rated comedy… its No. 3-rated program overall (trailing The Bachelor and Grey’s Anatomy)… and its most watched series. As such, its renewal was just a matter of dotting i’s, crossing t’s and ponying up the Benjamins.

On the sitcom front, only Modern Family has already been renewed by ABC for next season — via a “final season” announcement.

Are you looking forward to hanging with the Conners some more?