One Day at a Time Season 3 Gets February Premiere Date at Netflix

¡Dale, familia, dale! Netflix on Thursday announced that One Day at a Time will return for its third season on Friday, February 8 and once again consist of 13 episodes.

The modern-day remake of the beloved Norman Lear comedy follows a Cuban-American family led by a divorced, former military mom (TVLine Performer of the Year finalist Justina Machado), who is raising two teenagers — Elena and Alex — with the help of her traditional Cuban mother Lydia (EGOT winner Rita Moreno). Lear serves as an executive producer, alongside fellow sitcom vets Mike Royce (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (How I Met Your Mother).

One Day‘s second season ended with a gut-wrenching episode that found family matriarch Lydia in a coma after suffering a stroke. She ultimately pulled through in time to be sworn in as a U.S. citizen alongside friendly building manager Schneider (Todd Grinnell).

The third season of the critically acclaimed sitcom is set to expand its family tree. Previously announced guest stars include Gloria Estefan (as Lydia’s sister Mirtha), Danny Pino (as Penelope’s brother Tito) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero (as Penelope’s cousins Pilar and Estrellita).

Additional Season 3 guest stars include Joe Manganiello (as the brother of Edward Quinn’s Max), Alan Ruck (as Schneider’s father Lawrence) and Grinnell’s real-life wife India de Beaufort (as Schneider’s new love interest).

What are your hopes for One Day at a Time Season 3? Sound off below.