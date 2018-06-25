TVLine Items: One Day at a Time Casts Estefan, How High Sequel and More

This is it (this is it): Gloria Estefan vs. Rita Moreno on One Day at a Time.

Estefan — who sings the show’s iconic theme song — will guest-star during Season 3 of the Netflix comedy as Mirtha, the younger sister and arch-nemesis of Moreno’s Lydia.

Watch Estefan’s musical casting announcement below:

* MTV has ordered a movie sequel to the 2001 feature film How High, which starred Method Man and Redman, our sister site Deadline reports. In the small-screen follow-up, two business-savvy stoners embark on a pot-filled odyssey through Atlanta to find their missing weed, only to uncover a vast government conspiracy.

* The Crown has cast Erin Doherty (Call the Midwife) to play Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in Season 3, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Shameless has tapped Dan Lauria (Pitch, The Wonder Years) and Ashley Romans (I’m Dying Up Here) to recur during Season 9 as a disgraced ex-Congressman and a construction site worker, respectively, Deadline reports.

* Victor Williams (The King of Queens) has joined CBS’ upcoming comedy Happy Together in a series-regular role, replacing Tim Meadows as the father of Amber Stevens West’s character, per Deadline.

* AMC has released a short teaser for Season 4 of Better Call Saul, hinting at the appearance of another Breaking Bad character:

Who else will show up in Season 4? Don’t ask Gus, he’s busy. #BetterCallSaul returns August 6th on @AMC_TV 🍗💀 pic.twitter.com/stu7JrkLh0 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) June 25, 2018

