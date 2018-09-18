TVLine Items: grown-ish Promotes 3, GoT Vet Heads to Netflix and More

A grown-ish trio is staying enrolled in the college-set Freeform comedy: Real-life sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, who play sporty twins Jazz and Sky, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, Luka Sabbat has been upped to full-time status as Zoey’s fashion-forward classmate Luca Hall.

grown-ish is slated to return for its sophomore run in January 2019.

* The BBC One thriller drama Bodyguard, starring Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden as a Specialist Protection Officer who is assigned to the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary (Line of Duty‘s Keeley Hawes), will premiere stateside on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 24, our sister site Deadline reports.

* True Blood vet Joe Manganiello will guest-star during Season 3 of One Day at a Time as the brother of Edward Quinn’s character Max, executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett revealed on Twitter:

Am I making a spin-off about two tall brothers & their tiny sister? Maybe. Or maaaaaybe these guys are guesting on @OneDayAtATime @JoeManganiello @EdwardQuinn Even though my neck hurts from looking up, I’m glad y’all are here. ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/2CqU6mpY1O — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) September 18, 2018

* Sherri Shepherd (Trial & Error) has joined Netflix’s upcoming multi-cam comedy Mr. Iglesias as Principal Paula Madison, the boss of Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ titular character, per Deadline.

