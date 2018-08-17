TVLine Items: Star Adds Rising Star, Heroes Creator's New Series and More

There’s a new power player making music on Star: The Fox drama has added telenovela vet William Levy as a series regular for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports.

The actor will play Mateo Ferrera, the first-generation son of immigrant parents who makes and breaks his own rules as a rich, driven media mogul. The character is described as being so smooth, he can charm the devil into church. Mateo is married to an equally powerful woman, Nina Ferrera (Days of Our Lives‘ Camila Banus).

Levy’s English-language credits include a guest arc on Single Ladies, as well as the films Girls Trip and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Star Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on Fox.

* Law & Order: SVU has tapped Sandrine Holt (Homeland, MacGyver) to recur during Season 20 as a clinical psychologist who consults on cases for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* USA Network has given a series order to writer/producer Tim Kring’s (Heroes) action thriller Treadstone, about the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program from the Bourne movie franchise. The first season will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

* Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s India de Beaufort will recur during Season 3 of One Day at a Time as a love interest for Schneider, who is played by the actress’ real-life husband Todd Grinnell, Deadline reports. Meanwhile, Alex Quijano (Fresh Off the Boat) has replaced Raúl Castillo as a friend of Penelope’s from school, who turns into something more.

* Saved By the Bell, Heroes and Heroes Reborn will be available to stream in their entirety on the NBC app, beginning Aug. 20.

* Anonymous Content and Paramount Television are developing a prequel series based on the British gangster movie Sexy Beast, which will explore the origins of the characters played by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane in the film, per Deadline.

