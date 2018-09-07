TVLine Items: Flash Favorite in Space, Sabrina Casts NYCC Spell and More

Gypsy is hanging with Amunet Black, what?

The Flash fave Jessica Camacho is among the latest batch of actors to board Another Life, Netflix’s sci-fi drama about an astronaut (played by fellow Flash alum Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence.

Camacho will play the exploratory spacecraft’s brutally honest communications expert, our sister site Deadline reports.

Other additions include Alex Ozerov (Orphan Black, The Americans), Jake Abel (Supernatural) and Barbara Williams (Rookie Blue).

* Maria Sten (Channel Zero) has joined DC Universe’s Swamp Thing as Liz Tremayne, the reporter/bartender best friend of Crystal Reed’s Abby Arcane, Deadline reports.

* Alan Ruck (Succession) will guest-star on One Day at a Time as Lawrence, Schneider’s father and thus the apartment building’s owner, co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett shared on Twitter with a photo.

* Joey King (Fargo) will star opposite Patricia Arquette in the first season of The Act, Hulu’s stranger-than-fiction, true crime anthology. Based on a Buzzfeed article, Season 1 follows a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother.

* At this year’s New York Comic-Con, Netflix is bringing the casts of Big Mouth, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Umbrella Academy and The Haunting of Hill House (all on Friday, Oct. 5), plus Daredevil (on Saturday, Oct. 6).

* HBO has released a trailer for Season 3 of Tracey Ullman’s Show, premiering Friday, Sept. 28 at midnight:

